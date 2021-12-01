Namibia: Judiciary Names New ED

The Office of the Judiciary has announced the appointment of Benhardt Kukuri as new executive director, replacing founding ED Rolanda van Wyk who went on early retirement this year.

Kukuri's appointment is effective 1 December. According to a statement issued by the Judiciary, Kukuri brings a wealth of experience from many years of service in senior and executive levels in the public sector.

Kukuri served as deputy executive director at the Public Service Commission secretariat and is a career civil servant whose involvement in the public service spans over 25 years. "Mr Kukuri's wealth of experience in public administration will certainly benefit the Office of the Judiciary and the Judiciary in its pursuit for judicial excellence.

I wish him well in the execution of his duties and I wish to ensure all stakeholders of our continued support and commitment to the administration of justice," said Chief Justice Peter Shivute.

In his new role, Kukuri will ensure the courts continue to be supported administratively and financially to adjudicate over matters and provide for speedy finalisation of court cases, the statement reads. "It is my honour to be part of an institution that has such an enviable constitutional mandate to protect the rights of individuals and provide access to justice to all.

I pledge my commitment to judicial excellence and strive to ensure that our strategic performance will remain beyond reproach," Kukuri noted.