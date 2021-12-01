Namibia: SA Man's Sex Crimes Were Planned - Expert

A South African man who admitted that he raped two teenage girls at Swakopmund more than nine years ago deliberately targeted vulnerable children from low-income households, a social worker testified in the Windhoek High Court yesterday.

A reading of the case record in the trial of Martinus Pretorius (50) shows intent and premeditation were involved in the incidents in which Pretorius paid two underage girls for sex, social worker Veronica Theron testified before deputy judge president Hosea Angula.

Theron, who is a specialist on sexual and gender-based violence attached to the Office of Namibia's First Lady, was called by the prosecution to testify during a presentence hearing.

She said in her opinion the two girls raped by Pretorius would experience symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder, with a series of mental health challenges, due to the trauma they went through.

The symptoms can include depression, anxiety, suicide ideation, negative coping mechanisms like alcohol abuse, and promiscuity, Theron said.

She noted that according to the evidence in Pretorius' trial, he used an intermediary to procure the girls he wanted for sexual intercourse.

He was "a preferential sex offender" who preferred virgins and younger black girls, and targeted children who came from low-income households where there was a lack, Theron said.

She remarked: "Every case of a minor child going through this is a case too many."

Pretorius admitted guilt on six counts of rape, but denied guilt on five counts of trafficking in persons, when his trial began in October 2018.

In a judgement delivered in November last year, Angula found Pretorius guilty on the charges of trafficking in persons as well.

Pretorius admitted he was guilty of the rape of a 13-year-old girl at Swakopmund, after he had intercourse with her on five occasions in April and May 2012. He also admitted he was guilty of the rape of a 14-year-old girl with whom he had intercourse at Swakopmund in June 2012.

In a plea explanation given to the court, Pretorius said he paid the two girls for intercourse, but denied that he used force or compelled them to have sex with him.

Pretorius, who was previously a police officer, was employed at a mine in Erongo when the incidents took place. Having become a wanted man in Namibia, he was arrested in South Africa in March 2016 and was eventually extradited to Namibia to face charges in December 2017.

The woman who procured the two girls for Pretorius, Johanna Lukas, was sentenced to 13 years' imprisonment in August 2015, after she was convicted on five charges of trafficking in persons, which is a crime in terms of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, and five counts of rape.

Pretorius is due to return to court on 18 January for the hearing of final oral arguments from deputy prosecutor general Filistas Shikerete-Vendura and defence lawyer Joseph Andreas before his sentencing.

He has been held in custody since his return to Namibia nearly four years ago.