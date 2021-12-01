Namibia: Quido Says 'I Do'

Rapper turned entrepreneur Le-Roy Quido Mohamed - known simply as Quido, married his long-term girlfriend Musonda Grace Winkler in a Windhoek court on Tuesday.

Mohamed rose to fame in 2010 with his song 'Die For My City' which was followed by the much hyped mixtape 'Who Is Quido?'.

"There has been a calendar of events as we have two different families and cultures coming together. My wife is Zambian and my family is mixed Sothos.

"The ladies had a Zambian kitchen tea. There will be chilanga mulilo (a traditional food tasting ceremony), hanging of the flag, a white wedding and a traditional wedding where my family will welcome my wife into our 'clan'. This will all happen between 30 November and 11 December," Mohamed says.

The couple met when they were both working for MTC in 2015.

Mohammed describes his wife as a kind and giving person.

"She has the most serene voice. She is compassionate and caring. She is gorgeous. She reads a room like a book. She is soft spoken yet has the biggest impact in her softness," Mohamed says.

Now a full-time entrepreneur, Mohammed has been running a group of companies from WAKA Educational Group, Umbuso Corporate Convenience, Chelete Capital, Mowira Group, Tipsy Rabbit Hole and BoxxCafe.

His last musical release was in 2016, with the 061Music album 'Area Code'.

"On new music or creative projects, we will just have to see. This all depends on where life directs me. My creativity never dies and I still feed it," Mohamed says.

For now, he's just thrilled to be a married man.

"It feels amazing to officially and legally have a wife. It has however just been a day since the marriage but we have been together for a few years now.

"She is beautiful and the most caring mother to our daughter. She is my weakness and my strength. She is my newly founded family's pillar. As much as they say every great man has a great woman behind him- my lady is at the forefront of being responsible for our greatness. She is my wife," he says.