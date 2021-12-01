South Africa: Buyout of South African Companies By Foreign Investors Continues Apace

analysis

Market watchers believe that the Covid-19 pandemic has decimated the value of shares on the JSE -- making the overall listed market look cheap, paving the way for opportunistic/bargain purchases by foreign investors.

Another day and another buyout of a South African company by a cash-flush foreign investor, with the country's largest glass manufacturer, Consol, being the latest target.

Luxembourg-based glass and metal packaging supplier Ardagh Group plans to acquire 100% of JSE-listed Consol for R10.1-billion, with the latter joining a growing list of South African companies that are being bought by foreign investors.

The transaction will involve Consol's operations, which are responsible for providing glass packaging for the beer, wine, spirits, food and non-alcoholic beverage sectors in South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya and Ethiopia. The deal will give the Ardagh Group exposure in the rest of the Africa region.

The main question is, what are foreign investors seeing in South African companies when the country's future economic fundamentals don't look promising because the economy remains in the doldrums and battered by the pandemic?

"Foreign investors are interested in South African companies because they are cheap and they have a lot of upsides when it comes to their future profits, even...