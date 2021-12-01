South Africa: Buyout of South African Companies By Foreign Investors Continues Apace

29 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ray Mahlaka

Market watchers believe that the Covid-19 pandemic has decimated the value of shares on the JSE -- making the overall listed market look cheap, paving the way for opportunistic/bargain purchases by foreign investors.

Another day and another buyout of a South African company by a cash-flush foreign investor, with the country's largest glass manufacturer, Consol, being the latest target.

Luxembourg-based glass and metal packaging supplier Ardagh Group plans to acquire 100% of JSE-listed Consol for R10.1-billion, with the latter joining a growing list of South African companies that are being bought by foreign investors.

The transaction will involve Consol's operations, which are responsible for providing glass packaging for the beer, wine, spirits, food and non-alcoholic beverage sectors in South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya and Ethiopia. The deal will give the Ardagh Group exposure in the rest of the Africa region.

The main question is, what are foreign investors seeing in South African companies when the country's future economic fundamentals don't look promising because the economy remains in the doldrums and battered by the pandemic?

"Foreign investors are interested in South African companies because they are cheap and they have a lot of upsides when it comes to their future profits, even...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X