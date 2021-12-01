Uganda: Opposition MPs Task Government On UPDF Activities in DR Congo

Armed Forces of the DR Congo and MONUSCO repelled an ADF attack on February 12, 2020 in North Kivu (file photo).

Opposition legislators in Parliament have tasked government to give a detailed explanation to Parliament as to why the Uganda People's Defence Forces deployed in DR Congo without its authorisation.

The army leadership confirmed yesterday that UPDF troops had attacked the bases of the rebel group Allied Democratic Forces in the DR Congo.

"This morning, we have launched joint air and artillery strikes against ADF camps with our Congolese allies,"UPDF spokesperson, Brig Flavia Byekwaso tweeted on Tuesday afternoon.

Without giving details, the UPDF spokesperson said the air strikes were done together with their counterparts from DRC.

In Parliament, opposition legislators warned the deployed forces against repeating the same mistakes of looting natural resources of Congo like it happened in the late 1990s as it may taint the image of Uganda.

Mityana Municipality legislator Francis Zaake tasked government to explain the deployment of UPDF in Congo without the approval of Parliament as required by law.

He was supported by other MPs including Francis Mwijukye of Buhweju, Dr. Timoth Batuwa of Jinja City South West and Gilbert Oulanya of Kilak South who said government had not followed the right procedure before deploying Uganda's forces outside the country.

However Deputy Speaker, Anita Among tasked the MPs to table evidence on Uganda's deployment in DR Congo.