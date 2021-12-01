Namibian Beauty On Puerto Rico's Colour and Warmth

Miss Namibia 2021 first princess Annerie Maré recently left the country to Puerto Rico to participate in the Miss World contest.

The 70th edition of the Miss World pageant will be held at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on 16 December.

Maré yesterday shared her experience with The Namibian thus far.

In July, the Miss Namibia organisation announced that Maré would represent Namibia at the Miss World 2021 pageant in Puerto Rico.

This is the first time for a runner-up to represent Namibia at the pageant.

"I arrived here a week ago. My preparation was a lot of fun and very tight scheduled. I had so many family and friends helping me pack and get ready.

"They all came to the airport to greet me and wish me the best. The Miss Namibia organisation was amazing in helping me get ready. I am so thankful for each and every person on my team of support," Maré said.

She said Puerto Rico is colourful with warm-hearted people.

"I was welcomed with so much joy. The food is lovely, and all the ladies are incredibly kind," she said.

According to Maré, the Miss World organisation is a huge part of this life-changing experience.

"I am so thrilled to be part of something that is so much bigger than myself," she says.

"I have learnt that who we are as human beings, where we come from, and our stories are unique to us. We need to embrace it to the fullest and use it to inspire.

"I am sincerely thankful to the Miss Namibia organisation for giving me this amazing opportunity, and for every single sponsor that contributed to my journey," she said.

"I want to urge all Namibians to please, if you have a smartphone, download the Mobstar app, search for Annerie Maré, and swipe right on every photo.

"That counts for a vote for me. You guys can help me get into the top 15, and it is free.

"Also follow the Miss World Namibia page on Facebook, and like a comment on all posts. This way you can follow my journey," she said.