Namibia: Schools to Close Early

1 December 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Mercy Karuuombe

The education ministry has announced the early closure of schools, due to the leakage of national examination papers.

This was said in a statement issued yesterday by the education executive director, Sanet Steenkamp.

The ministry decided to close schools early in order to assist the regions to prepare for the continuation of the national examinations in the 2022 school year, for affected subjects.

Pre-primary to Grade 3 pupils will close on 3 December 2021, while Grade 4 to 10 pupils will close on 9 December 2021.

