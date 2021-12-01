Namibia: Suspended Oniipa CEO Tipped for Okahao Post

The suspended chief executive officer of Oniipa Town Council, Junias Jakob, could take over the reins at Okahao Town Council should the line minister approve the recommendation for his appointment.

Jakob was suspended indefinitely with all benefits on 16 November to pave way for an investigation into allegations of corruption relating to an electrical servicing tender that was awarded last year at Oniipa.

Jakob has been the Oniipa CEO since 2016.

According to a recommendation letter in The Namibian's possession, on 18 November, shortly after Jakob was suspended from his duties at Oniipa, the Okahao Town Council management committee accepted the recommendation of the interview panel for the appointment of Jakob as CEO.

On Monday, during the council's ordinary meeting, members of the management committee resolved to appoint Jakob as the CEO of the Okahao council despite the pending corruption charges levelled against him.

The minutes of the council's resolution to appoint Jakob as the new CEO of Okahao are expected to be forwarded to the minister of urban and rural development, Erastus Utoni, for approval.

Okahao's acting CEO Simon Shinguto, when contacted for comment, said the council is still busy with the recruitment process.

"I am not at liberty to comment on such things because all I know is that the council is still busy with the recruitment process and so far we have not yet found any suitable candidate to recommend for the position," he said.

Jakob told The Namibian that he is not aware of the recommendation by the interview panel, as nothing has been communicated to him.

Okahao first advertised the CEO position in the local newspapers on 6 August and interviews were held thereafter before Jakob's suspension at Oniipa.

Jacob allegedly excelled in the interview and was, therefore, considered for appointment as CEO.

Okahao Town Council management committee chairperson Johannes Uushini declined to comment on the matter, saying the council is still busy with the recruitment process.

"I have no idea what you are talking about. I am not aware of anything. The recruitment process will take its own course in due time," he said.

When asked why the council opted to recommend Jakob who has corruption allegations levelled against him, Uushini did not respond.

Okahao has been without a CEO since May after the former CEO, Timoteus Namwandi, was appointed as CEO of the Oshakati Town Council.