Tanzania: Tma Issues December Rains Alert

THE Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) released a climate outlook for December this year, stating that occasional periods of rain are predicted to continue in most parts of the country.

Few episodes of rainfall are forecast in parts of the Northern Coast, including Tanga, Pwani, Dar es Salaam, Morogoro, Mafia, Unguja, and Pemba Islands, according to the weatherman.

According to the climate outlook report released on Wednesday, rainfall is expected in the first and second weeks of December, with increased showers in the third and fourth weeks.

Other parts of the country, such as the North Eastern Highlands (Kilimanjaro, Arusha and Manyara regions), might expect a few spells of light to moderate rain during the month.

However, rainfall is projected to increase somewhat during the second week of December, 2021.

In the Lake Victoria basin, report added, rains are expected to continue in some areas of Kagera, Geita, Shinyanga, Mwanza, Mara and Simiyu regions, during the month and slight reduction of rainfall activities is expected during the third to fourth weeks of the month.

In the Western part of the country which includes Kigoma, Katavi and Tabora regions; rainfall activities are expected in some areas during the month. However, slight enhancement of rains is expected during the fourth week of December, 2021.

Central areas (Dodoma and Singida regions): Light to moderate rains is expected over a few areas during the month with slight enhancement during the third week of December, 2021.

Southwestern Highlands: (Rukwa, Songwe, Mbeya, Njombe, Iringa regions and Southern sector of Morogoro region): Slight to moderate rainfall activities are expected in some areas. However, slight enhancement of rains is expected during the third week of December, 2021.

Southern Coast (Mtwara and Lindi regions): Light to moderate rainfall activities are expected in some areas. Enhancement of rainfall activities is expected during the third week of December, 2021.

Southern Region (Ruvuma region): Light to moderate rainfall activities are expected in some areas with reduction of rainfall activities expected during the fourth week of December, 2021.