Tanzania: President Samia Hails National Amputee Team for Qualifying World Cup

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has lauded Tembo Warriors, the National Amputee Football team that qualified to play in the World Cup finals in Turkey next year.

Tanzania qualified for the first time in the global football event since gaining its independence in 1961.

"I commend Tembo Warriors for qualifying for the World Cup finals which will be held in Turkey in October 2022.I Also congratulate the Ministry of Culture, Arts and Sports and the football governing body, TFF for facilitating the team's success. I call upon the two bodies to supervise the team's preparations to enable Tanzania send there a winning team," President Samia tweeted in her account.

Earlier in Mbeya, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa also commended the team for the historic feat.

The PM said in Mbeya where he graced the World's AIDS day commemoration that Tembo Warriors have done Tanzania a proud after beating Cameroon 5-0 in the match played early yesterday.

Tembo Warriors became the first team to qualify for the World Cup whose finals and will bring there Tanzanian flag as well.

Tembo Warriors, as well have qualified to play in the semifinal stage of CANAF 2021 after their voluminous win.

Tembo Warriors, who looked very superior to Cameroon tactically, dominated all departments in the action packed encounter.

Tembo Warriors were leading 3-0 until the end of the first half before adding two more in the second half.

Allan Kiyanga brace in the 2nd and 15th minutes, Ramadhan Chomole in the 18th minute and Frank Ngailo in the 36th and 44th minutes helped the Tanzanian team brilliant win over Africa's football giants, Cameroon.

Tembo Warriors have lost only once to Uganda but they have beaten Morocco 2-1 and Sierra Leone 1-0 before beating Cameroon.

The match against Cameroon was blessed by the Minister for Culture, Arts and Sports, Innocent Bashungwa and the President of the World Amputee Football Federation (WAFF), Mateus Widlak.

Speaking after the match, Bashungwa lauded the players saying their success should be taken by other sports as a big lesson.

The Minister awarded players 200,000/- each for enabling Tanzania to play in the World Cup.

"President Samia Suluhu Hassan congratulates you all for doing an excellent job and the government will offer you its support so that you perform well in Turkey next year," he said.

This year's CANAF Championship has drawn 14 nations. The tournament started on November 27th and will climax on December 5th this year.

Hosts Tanzania were packed in group A together with Sierra Leone, Uganda and Morocco.

Members in group B are Angola, Rwanda, Kenya and Zanzibar while those in group C are Liberia, Cameroon, Gambia and Ethiopia.

Group D is made up of three countries which are Nigeria, Ghana and Egypt.