Tanzania: Aids Day - PM Majaliwa Warns Pseudo Health Workers

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has on Wednesday tasked authorities to take stern measures against those stigmatize and discriminating people living with HIV.

The Premier admitted that there have been allegations against pseudo health workers of stigmatizing and leaking information of people living with HIV when providing care and treatment at the health facility.

Speaking during the commemoration of the World Aids Day in Mbeya, the PM said it was high time that those allegations to be closely monitored by the responsible authorities.

"These acts and behaviors should be reported as soon as they happen so that stern measures can be taken against those health workers who purposely leak the secrets of people living with HIV," he said.

Mr Majaliwa said despite awareness campaigns that have been carried from time to time the issue regarding discrimination and stigma against people living with HIV remains a major challenge in the communities.

"Actions, statements, attitudes and stigma against people living with HIV are unacceptable... this hampers the fight against HIV / AIDS in the country," he insisted.

Each year, on December 1, the world commemorates World Aids Day whereas people around the world unite to show support for people living with HIV and to remember those who have died from AIDS-related illnesses.END PANDEMICS.

The theme of World Aids Day 2021 is "End inequalities. End AIDS.End Pandemics".

Speaking on the HIV/Aids transmission in the country, United States Ambassador to Tanzania, Donald Wright said that the country needs to double efforts in reducing new transmission to adolescent girls and young women.

According to him, UNAIDS HIV report of 2019 in Tanzania, out of 77,000 new HIV infections, 60 per cent were among girls and women.