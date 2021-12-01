Uganda: Absa Bank Uganda Sponsors 10 Golfers for Magical Kenya Open

Absa Bank Uganda will sponsor the 10 best amateur players from the 2021

Uganda Golf Open to attend the Magical Kenya Open slated for March 2022 at the prestigious Muthaiga Golf Club.

The sponsorship will cover the players' participation in the Pro-Am tournament of the signature Kenyan golf open, which started in 1967 and appeared on the European Golf Tour's schedule for the first time in 2019.

The sponsorship announcement was made by Absa Bank Uganda's Managing Director, Mumba Kalifungwa, during the awards ceremony for the Pro-Am tournament of the Uganda Golf Open at the Entebbe Golf Club.

Absa is the official banking partner of the Uganda Golf Open, having come on board with a package of about shs120 million, in addition to being the title sponsor of the Pro-Am Tournament.

The Pro-Am is a one-day tournament where Professional golfers are paired with amateur golfers to give the professionals an extra practise round before the Professionals Open while improving the skills of amateur golfers within a competition situation.

"Part of our purpose as an institution is bringing possibilities to life and sport is one of the avenues through which we fulfil this agenda. By promoting the sport, we believe we are contributing to the betterment of the players and the game of golf in general and going forward, we commit to continue participating in golf for both its health and networking benefits,"Kalifungwa said.

The top 10 amateur players from the Pro-Am event include Robert Ejiku (71), Joseph Kimani (71), John Muchiri (70), Wendy Angudeyo (70), Joseph Adrapi (70), Patrick Kagoro (69), Walter Tukahirwa (68), Alexander Matsiko (67), Jenina Nasimolo (66) and Collin Subika (65).