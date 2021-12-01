Mali: Five Thoughts on Becoming a Knight of Mali's National Order

Vivian Lowery Derryck receiving the Knight of the National Order of Mali from Alassane Dialo, Chargé d'affaires at the Embassy of Mali in Washington, DC.

column

Washington, DC — When then-Malian Ambassador to the U.S. Mahamadou Nimaga told me that he had asked the Malian government to honor my decade of working with Malians and other supporters to restore and strengthen Malian democracy, I thanked him and continued our conversation on Islamist incursions and militias. When, after the August 2020 coup, he said that the honor was still in the works, I thanked him again and continued our conversation about MINUSMA.

Only when I was notified that the certificates for the three honorees - Chic Dambach, Mel Foote and me - had reached Washington and embassy officials were searching for a date to present us with the awards, did I begin to really focus on the honor. But I didn't realize the full import of being honored as a Knight of the National Order, Mali's highest honor for a foreign national, until the occasion itself, a formal, dignified event at the Malian Embassy in late October.

As both countries' national anthems played, I reflected on the work done in Mali through Bridges - the NGO that I launched in 2009 to help strengthen African governance and democracy - and our partners over the past nine-plus years. Five thoughts kept tumbling through my mind.

Civil Society Validation

Above all, for me the award was a validation of the pivotal role civil society can play in affecting democratic change. Witness the power of Sudanese civil society to basically reverse a military power grab. But the space for civil society is shrinking globally, with non-governmental groups from Myanmar to Belarus to the Philippines being silenced, so this acknowledgement of a decade's work with a dedicated, robust civil society group was a welcome antidote to global setbacks for citizen activists.

Spotlighting African Crises

The award was a strong affirmation of both Bridges' methodology of organizing civil society 'Watches' when African democracies are in crisis and the methodology's flexibility.

The Watches are a short-term effort to bring together civil society, including nationals of the country residing in the United States., the country's ambassador in Washington, DC and senior U.S. officials. The group pinpoints various stakeholders, examines the causes of the conflict, and then discusses various U.S. policy options.

The Watch collectively determines what constitutes a return to democratic governance, at which time the watch is ended. As far as we know, the process is unique. No other government regularly meets with a diverse group of citizens - civil society at its best—and hears a rich mix of perspectives as added factors to consider in formulating a country or region-specific foreign policy.

This approach produces results because it is an intense but limited time commitment and because partners in the Watch have both deep expertise and a strong presence in the country. Mali expanded the methodology to multiple phases and added the possibility of a permanent country-specific affinity group.

Mali Watch was launched after the March 2012 coup in partnership with the Alliance for Peacebuilding. Our goal was straightforward: to help restore democratic governance to Mali. We observed the 2013 election and marveled at Malian capability to organize and execute a textbook free and fair election in a matter of months.

With the election over it was time to conclude Mali Watch. But Watch members, noting that Mali's democracy was precarious, decided to transition to 'Mali Moving Forward', adapting the process to focus on post-conflict reconstruction. After two more years the group concluded that they were committed to a permanent monitoring and advocacy for Mali; so the 'Mali Affinity Group' was formed to offer a range of activities related to restoring democracy.

Diasporas Reinforced

The award I received reinforced an essential component of Bridges' mission: to partner with the African Diaspora to spread democratic precepts and principles. Diasporas are usually discussed in terms of remittances and their outsize impact on a country's national budget, but an active diaspora also can fashion a narrative on the situation in the home country.

The Malian Diaspora in the U.S. has been important in maintaining visibility for the country in U.S. foreign policy circles and growing the Mali constituency. Taking a page from U.S. civil society, Malian-Americans have been visiting their Members of Congress for at least the past five years.

Facebook postings on the ceremony also expanded Mali's U.S. constituency, and the fact that two Black Americans were being knighted reinforced the diaspora connection. That was certainly the case in my hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, with the visual of a Black woman from the Midwest being honored by a fabled African country.

National Narratives

As the date for the ceremony approached, I began to think of the greatness of historical Mali, its legendary leader, Mansa Musa, and the importance of national narratives.

For me, the Mansa Musa narrative - a great and visionary Malian leader whose Hajj spread the fame of Mali in the known world of the fourteenth century and built Timbuktu and Gao into centers of Islamic scholarship - needs to be lifted up, taught in history classes across the nation and generally shared widely across the continent and beyond. It's a counter narrative to Africa as a disease-laden, conflict-riddled and poverty-laced continent.

That counter narrative has parallels with the U.S." Lost Cause" narrative, which promotes an inaccurate history of the U.S. civil war. These false narratives can be invidious as they shape perceptions of capacities and competencies of whole groups of people and can lead to damaging distortions in policy decisions. Both counter narratives need to be dispelled and repudiated.

Foundational Institutions of Democracy

I commend Mali, because receiving the award from an interim government brought to power by two coups is a testament to the continuity and tensile strength of Mali's fundamental institutions of government.

The circumstances reminded me of the January 6 assault on U.S. democracy. The world is watching how we Americans handle the aftermath, underscoring the importance of having a full record documenting all aspects of the insurrection and steps taken to strengthen our democracy to guard against future assaults. Democracy is hard to establish and harder to maintain.

On Becoming a Knight

In a quiet moment after the ceremony, I looked at the medal symbolizing my knighthood and further reflected. Knighthood brings responsibility: to love justice, to be courageous, to speak truthfully, even when raising uncomfortable issues, and to be merciful, searching for common ground and promoting peace.

So I thank the Republic of Mali for this extraordinary honor and I pledge to continue our partnership and dialogue with civil society, to advocate for robust support for security and sustainable development initiatives in Mali and the broader Sahel, and to work with Malian colleagues and other partners to find common ground and to strengthen the institutions that will enable a return to democratic governance that reflects the majesty of ancient Mali.

Vivian Lowery Derryck / The Bridges Institute Knight of the National Order of Mali Award to Vivian Lowery Derryck

=========================================================================

Acceptance Remarks at Knight of the National Order of Mali Award Ceremony

Chargé Diallo, distinguished ambassadors, fellow honorees Chic and Mel, honored guests, Zoom friends and family, good afternoon.

Chargé Diallo, thank you and the government of Mali for this incredible distinction. I am humbled by the honor and mindful of the optic of a Black woman from Cleveland, Ohio being honored by an African country.

My great-grandfather, George Lovejoy, born into slavery in 1826, and walked from Maryland to Georgia, would be proud. As would my maternal great-grandmother, Amanda Render Snow, who declared herself a housewife in the 1910 census because she risked being lynched if she declared herself as the teacher she was. So thank you, Chargé Diallo, for confirming that the Diaspora lives and affirming the Bridges Institute's mission of strengthening African democracy through global partnerships, especially with the Diaspora.

I have many friends and colleagues to thank, but first and foremost thank you, Sir, for this wonderful validation of the role of civil society in affecting democratic change. For me, the medal is a testament to the power of committed citizens in multiple countries dedicated to advancing democracy, growth and sustainable development in Mali.

Mali was always magical for me. In my first job out of graduate school I taught African history at New York Federal College. My favorite part of the course was the section on the three successor states of Ghana, Mali and Songhay. Mansa Musa was a strong leader whose Hajj was so magnificent and he was so generous that he rebalanced the global currency market of the time. He valued scholarship and built Timbuktu into a world-renowned center of learning.

The marvel of Mali is that Malians have brought forward through the centuries Mansa Musa and the three kingdoms' same sense of dignity, courage and wisdom, reverence for learning and commitment to peace--with fits and starts-- into the twenty-first century.

I first visited Mali in 1972. And over the years I returned for conferences and meetings on economic development and democracy. I worked with Soumana Sacko, interim prime minister after the 1991 coup, and President Alpha Konaré when I was president of the African-American Institute.

Fast forward to 2012 and the African Union's annual conference in Addis Ababa. Mali had just had another coup, so it was natural when I saw my Malian human rights lawyer friend to ask what should civil society do. She said wait and let things get settled. So when I returned to the U.S. I met Ambassador Alioune Keita, told him of the watches I had organized for Liberia, Sudan and Cote d'Ivoire, and we agreed to try the program with Mali.

So began Mali Watch. The question was where to hold our meetings. When Bob Berg suggested the Alliance for Peacebuilding, where he was chairman of the board, then-president Melanie Greenberg enthusiastically agreed and thus began a partnership among NGOs, academics, Malians in the U.S., the Ambassador and a Deputy Assistant Secretary at State. Our meetings routinely numbered 50 participants, drawing participants from all over the country.

Our goal was to restore democratic governance to Mali, a pivotal country in the Sahel. We organized committees, invited experts to address us and wrote a communications plan that the Department of State ultimately adopted. We observed the 2013 election and marveled at Malian capability to organize and execute a free and fair election in a matter of months.

With the election over it was time to conclude Mali Watch, but Watch members objected, noting that Mali was not fully settled. So we ended Mali Watch and transitioned to Mali Moving Forward. After two more years, we were ready to close Mali Moving Forward, but participants argued that there was still the menace of militias and Al Quaeda in the Magreb incursions still paralyzed wide swaths of the North.

Melanie Greenberg came to the rescue, noting that the Alliance had affinity groups. Chic graciously agreed to chair the newly formed Mali Affinity Group. When Chic had to step aside, Search for Common Ground brought the Mali Affinity Group into Search. So a huge thank you to Search for assuming this pivotal program literally in the middle of the Sahel.

I am humbled to receive this honor but it really belongs to an amazing partnership. Any good that we did was through partnership with dedicated colleagues--especially Chic Dambach and the Alliance for Peacebuilding.

So with that background firmly in mind, I accept this honor in the name of other colleagues with deep commitments to Mali: Melanie Greenberg, Liz Hume, Bob Berg, Bernadette Paolo, Jean Moore, Dennise Mathieu, Karen Mulhauser, and friends and loving family who have listened to me talk about Mali for almost 50 years.

I accept it in the name of my ancestors. I'm from Mende, Sierra Leone stock, but as a Pan-Africanist I extend my lineage to the ancient kingdoms and Mansa Musa.

I accept it with a pledge to pass to the next generation the timeless African values of honesty, integrity, commitment to education and respect for elders that make a country strong.

I accept it in the name of my four grandchildren, part of that next generation, who love the Continent and appreciate its rich heritage. Nineteen-year-old Oscar's birthday was yesterday and we have a covenant in which I'm holding the knighthood until he becomes a servant-leader and earns the right to approach the elders, learn from them, and pass on our common history to the next generation.

I truly appreciate this award being awarded in a time of uncertainty. We need celebrations in this time of creeping authoritarianism, climate crisis, growing inequity and a wretched pandemic.

In closing, I look forward to a future celebration when Mali's democracy is restored. A grand celebration of Malians' courage and deep commitment to the country's fundamental institutions of democratic governance, the rule of law and the central role of civil society in a flourishing democracy. Then I will channel Mansa Musa and my elders, Great-grandfather George and Great-grandmother Amanda, and they will nod approvingly and say, "It is well with my soul."

Vivian Lowery Derryck is Founder and President Emerita of The Bridges Institute – Strengthening African Democracy through Global Partnerships. She previously served as Assistant Administrator for Africa of the U.S. Agency for International Development, Deputy Assistant Secretary at the U.S. Department of State, Executive Vice President of the National Council of Negro Women, Vice President of the National Democratic Institute for International Affairs, and President of the African-American Institute.

RELATED: A Tale of Two Elections - Mali and Zimbabwe at the Crossroads