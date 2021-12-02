Nigeria: What Buhari Said About Covid During Meeting With Ramaphosa

President Muhammadu Buhari made reference to COVID-19 during his meeting with Cyril Ramaphosa, his South African counterpart, on Wednesday.

Daily Trust had reported that Ramaphosa arrived the country on a three-day visit.

The South African leader arrived Nigeria at a time when there was global concern over Omicron COVID variant, which was first reported in South Africa.

Many countries have been shutting their doors against South Africa since Omicron variant was reported in the country.

However, at the Aso Rock meeting, Buhari said he was glad that the 10th Session of Nigeria-South Africa Bi-National Commission (BNC) was holding on schedule despite all the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is gratifying to note that despite the pandemic, our timelines for implementing some decisions of the 9th BNC have been met."

"Similarly, discussions are ongoing on new and important areas of cooperation between our two countries.

"I must commend the Honourable Ministers and senior officials of both our governments for their sustained effort in breathing life into the bilateral agreements between our countries. I am aware that the Senior Officials Meeting and Ministerial Meetings which preceded this Presidential BNC were successfully concluded."

Nigeria detected three cases of Omicron hours before the arrival of Ramaphosa.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said among the cases were two persons who travelled from South Africa last week.