Zimbabwe: Madam Boss Bags African Social Star Award

Zimbabwean comedian and socialite Madam Boss, real name Tyra Chikocho, has won the African Social Star of 2020 at this year's E! People's Choice Awards.

Between 28 October and 16 November, E! engaged fans worldwide to vote in over 40 categories across TV, music, movies and pop culture.

For the third time, the People's Choice Awards have opened a category dedicated to Africa, with eight contenders in the running.

In an interview with The Herald Arts, Madam Boss said winning the award was surreal.

"I honestly can't believe that I won that award, it feels like a dream, I am worried I might wake up and realise that I was dreaming," Madam Boss said. "I really want to thank every Zimbabwean who voted for me, if it wasn't for those votes I wouldn't have won this prestigious award.

"I do not think I would have done it without my manager, Mhofela, who is also my husband, my family and friends. I am over the moon right now."

Madam Boss said when she first heard of the nomination from E! and how much they loved her content, she couldn't believe it.

She said being herself made her content relatable, and that her award meant a great deal to her as a Zimbabwean black woman.

"Being a black woman means so much, so being nominated for that award alone was a great achievement for me, so winning this award means so much to me as a Zimbabwean woman in the entertainment industry," she said.

Madam Boss encouraged other artistes to work hard and achieve their dreams.

"I grew up in Madziva, I never thought that I would win this award," she said. "So, I just want to say to other people out there don't get tired of what you love doing.

"People should not let their background determine where they end up -- look at me. I grew up in the rural areas and now I have the African Social Star of 2021, who would have thought that I would win this one day."

In the race to be crowned the African Social Star of 2021 from South Africa was YouTube sensation Lasizwe Dambuza; actor, musician and entrepreneur Boity Thulo; make-up artist and beauty influencer Mihlali Ndamase and TikTok sensation Witney Ramabulana.

Last year, Elsa Majimbo scooped the title of African Social Star of 2020, while Bonang Matheba was voted the African Influencer of the Year in 2019.