Nigeria: ISWAP Abducts Borno Govt Officials

Not fewer than five officials of the Borno State government supervising have been abducted by Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP).

The victims, who were supervising the construction of Chibok-Damboa road, were forcefully taken away on Wednesday.

The incident occurred near Wovi, a remote village in Chibok Local Government Area.

A source told Daily Trust that one of the abducted staff, a driver, escaped unhurt.

A top state official confirmed the incident to Daily Trust, "Yes, it is so sad and we are worry about this latest developments.

"The abductions came as a shocker to us. I can confirm to you that they were abducted this morning."