Kenya: Senator Mwaura Readmitted to the Senate After High Court Order

1 December 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka has the readmitted Nominated Senator Issac Mwaura following a High Court ruling that nullified his expulsion from the Jubilee Party.

In his Communication to the Senate on Wednesday, Lusaka stated that he was obligated by the court decision which also quashed Jubilee's nomination of former Samburu Senator Sammy Leshore to replace Mwaura.

"As your Speaker, I have often reiterated that the Office of the Speaker is ill-equipped and totally devoid of the mandate to delve into or inquire into the internal affairs of political parties represented in Parliament. This is a matter that falls within the mandate of the members of the respective parties."

Mwaura had lost his seat as a Nominated Senator after the ruling party expunged his name from the party membership list.

Senate Speaker Lusaka declared his seat vacant through a gazette notice in May 2021 after the Jubilee Party's National Management Committee (NMC) expelled Mwaura on grounds of indiscipline alongside five other Senators.

The Political Parties Disputes Tribunal affirmed the party's decision.

The Nominated Senator appealed against the decision at High Court saying that the tribunal erred in ratifying Jubilee's decision.

In his speech following readmission, Senator Mwaura urged Senators to stand for justice and defend the Constitution from those who violate it.

"To anyone out there whose rights and fundamental freedoms have been infringed upon, I say; keep fighting, keep looking for solutions for the problems at hand, it does not matter the intimidation, denial of privilege, name calling and mudslinging, you must stand up, define yourself and show the world the stuff that you are made off," Mwaura stated in his speech.

