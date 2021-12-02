Kenya - DR Congo Trade Mission Officially Kicks Off in Kinshasa

Kinshasa — More than 250 Kenyan businessmen and investors are currently in the DRC for a 15 - day trade mission which began on Tuesday.

The mission which will see them visit the cities of Kinshasa, Lubumbashi, Goma, and Mbuji Mayi is aimed at exposing Kenyan entrepreneurs to business opportunities in DRC which is Kenya's sixth largest international trading partner.

In April during his visit to the DRC, President Uhuru Kenyatta and his host Felix Tshekedi signed a trade and investment agreement, promising to deepen trade ties between the two countries.

Speaking during the opening ceremony in Kinsasha, Industrialization and Trade CS Ambassador Betty Maina said extending trade relations between Kenya and DRC will result in economic growth for both countries.

"The Kenya Government is encouraging local SMEs to consider the DRC as a market for regional expansion. Kenya and the DRC have existing trade relations and this Trade Mission will further enhance pairing local Kenyan entrepreneurs to local DRC businesses," said Amb. Maina.

Also present at the event was Equity Group MD, James Mwangi who said the mission will help entrench friendship between the two countries and a better understanding of each other's cultures.

"Working together with the Governments of DRC and Kenya, we have successfully brought together over 250 investors and entrepreneurs from Kenya to collaborate and grow business and investment opportunities in the DRC," he added.

Kenya's participating in the trade mission are exploring opportunities for investments in infrastructure, hospitality, manufacturing, construction, and farming among other industries.

The mission comes in the backdrop of the East African Community's Council of Ministers giving the nod for DRC to be admitted to the East African Community.

Equity which owns the second-largest bank in the DRC, Equity BCDC, has pledged to help finance some of the deals struck during the mission with its Ksh 500 billion kitty set aside for helping SMEs in the region grow their businesses following the economic slow-down occasioned by the Covid-19 Pandemic.