Kenya: NOC-K Polls - IEBC to Release List of Aspirants

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will Thursday release the names of candidates who will vie for positions at the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) elections due December 9.

A source at NOC-K disclosed that IEBC has been perusing through the list of aspirants to ascertain if they have fulfilled all the requirements before the elections.

The source hinted that Badminton Kenya (BK) and Football Kenya Federation (FKF) are likely to be locked out of the elections where NOC-K President Paul Tergat is expected to sail through unchallenged.

The deadline to submit the nomination forms was November 25.

The suspension by Badminton World Federation (BWF) automatically locks out BK, who have been engaged in leadership wrangles for the last five years, while the government has suspended FKF with a caretaker committee being put in place.

BWF suspended Kenya indefinitely in March this year until warring factions at BK are able to organise fair and transparent elections in line with BWF requirements.

BK chairman Peter Muchiri and secretary general Geoffrey Shigoli lead the two warring factions.

Factional wars have bedeviled badminton for four years, interfering with national teams training among other programs.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed disbanded FKF on November 11 and formed a caretaker committee headed by Justice (Rtd) Aaron Ringera to run football in the country for six months.

The source further intimated that discussions are going on to have golf, swimming and squad participate in the elections.

"Kenya Squash Federation (KSF) have finally transited to comply with the new registration process as per the Sports Act," said the source, adding that Kenya Swimming Federation (KSF) and Kenya Golf Union (KGU) are still facing challenges that could be resolved before the elections.

There is a dilemma in the golfing circles on who should govern the game after Sports Registrar registered the Kenya Golf Federation (KGF), rendering KGU, which has been running the game since independence, redundant.

KSF was suspended by the International Swimming Federation (Fina) in December 2019 over management issues. The Sports Dispute Tribunal has been trying to arbitrate the situation in swimming and golf.

Kenya Judo Federation President Shadrack Maluki is due to defend his seat as the First Deputy President against John Kilonzo, a director at Kenya Rugby Union (KRU), and Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) chairman Nashon Randiek.

Second deputy President Waithaka Kioni will defend his position against former legendary distance runner Tegla Loroupe

Mudibo is reported to be in a camp that has Randiek and Kenya Volleyball Deputy treasurer, Moses Mbuthia.

The Secretary General seat has attracted incumbent Francis Paul, current Deputy Secretary General Francis Mutuku and Kenya Table Tennis Association (KTTA) president Andrew Mudibo.

With Mutuku going up, the Deputy Secretary General post has now attracted Executive Committee member Shoaib Vayani, former Deputy Secretary General James Chacha and Soft Ball Federation official Francis Karugu.

Mbuthia will challenge incumbent treasurer Anthony Kariuki, while Paul Otula, Winnie Kamau, John Waweru and Barnaba Korir are eyeing three of the Executive member posts.

A total of 13 positions will be at stake.