Tanzania: Trade Ministry Sets to Award Creative, Innovative Students

MINISTRY of Industry and Trade has promised to award students who will invent or design programmes capable of addressing challenges facing the community.

Trade Minister Professor Kitila Mkumbo revealed this in Dar es Salaam Wednesday when handing over awards to creative students who graduated at Dar es Salaam Institute of Technology (DIT).

Professor Mkumbo said the initiative, which will start effectively from next year, aims at inspiring students to invest their time in innovation and creativity.

On his part, the institute's Principal , Professor Preksedis Ndomba said each year, the institute offers awards in each program each year to stimulate competition among students.

DIT's Council Chairman Dr. Richard Masika urged the students to use their intelligence, knowledge, skills and abilities to design various programmes that will be able to transform lives.