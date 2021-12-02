Malawi: Government to Recruit 2,200 Primary School Teachers

Malawi Government has disclosed the recruitment of 2,200 primary school teachers for all the 28 district local councils.

In a statement dated 26 November, signed by Secretary for Local Government Charles Makanga, advises the councils to look for their resources in the recruitment exercise.

Reads the statement in part: "Government has advised that councils should recruit 2,200 primary school teachers. This exercise entails that Local Government Service Commission will have to work with all the councils in order to ensure that this job is carried smoothly.

"As you are aware the employment of personnel of officers below Grade K is the responsibility of district councils. We are, therefore, advising the councils to set aside resources for this exercise as advised by the Local Government Service Commission in their letter dated 19th November 2021.

"My office is aware that councils sometimes have challenges to generate resources, but we have equally looked at all other options which have not yielded good results.

The statement further says that the exercise should be done as soon as possible, but it did not specify.

"Please ensure that the recruitment is completed within the minimum period of possible as per conditions set up by the Department of Human Resources Management and Development.

In an interview one of the graduate student teachers from Chiradzulu Secondary School speaking on conditions of anonymity said there is no cause to celebrate as they are more teachers waiting to be recruited.

"It's a relief that they are intending to recruit teachers, but I cannot celebrate because the interviewing process is corrupt.

"Currently, we are 3,000 auxiliary teachers who were hired to reduce the teacher-pupil ratio in classrooms as a measure to contain further spread of Covid-19 pandemic," he said.

The next school calendar for the 2022 starts in January for the first term starts on January 4.