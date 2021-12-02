Tanzania: Tz At 60 - Record Set in Provision of Free Education

THE ministry of State in the President's Office Regional Administration and Local Government has outlined notable success that it has so far recorded during the country's 60 years of independence, among them, sustainability on the provision of free basic education.

The minister in charge of the ministry, Ummy Mwalimu said the government had managed to implement the free basic education policy, whereas President Samia Suluhu Hassan had by June 2021, provided 26bn/- each month to facilitate the policy up from 23.8bn/- that was previously being provided each month.

This, Ms Mwalimu said the implementation of the policy had increased primary School enrollment whereas the target of the government was to see the number increasing from the current figure to about 24.1 million by 2025 in primary schools, 3,042,000 in secondary schools and about 140,932 in advanced level education.

The minister was presenting before journalists the key achievements and challenges within her ministry during 60 years of independence. Tanzania is expected mark 60 years anniversary on December 9 this month.

According to the minister, other key achievements were in strengthening good governance and Decentralisation by Devolution (D by D), increase in financial resources in the ministry by hiking revenue collection as well as intensifying services in the Health sector.

Others according to her were widening the road networks in the country through the Tanzania Rural and Urban Roads Agency (TARURA) increasing the budget for empowering Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities.

In sealing loop-holes for revenue loss, Ms Mwalimu said her ministry had heightened technology whereas an electronic system will now be used to collect revenue and expenditure.

On revenue collection, the minister directed District, Town, Municipal and City councils directors to ensure that they intensify systems for controlling internal revenue sources by embracing e-system.

"I want to see in every 100 shillings collected from internal revenue sources and 6/- should be allocated in implementing development projects for the people so as to facilitate social service delivery to Tanzanians.

In yet another development, the minister said that last week, her ministry provided about 109.9bn/- for construction of 214 ward schools countrywide whereas each school will be allocated 270m/-.

She directed that the money be spent by constructing eight classes at each school, three science laboratories and latrines.

She said the government was equally intending to construct new science schools for girls and to begin with, the project would begin with 10 regions and each school would spend 3bn/-.

Ms Mwalimu directed all Regional Administrative Secretaries (RASs) who had already received the money for the projects should initiate the processes without further delays.