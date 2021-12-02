Nigeria: Borno Speaker Assures Timely Passage of 2022 Budget to Speed Up Resettlement of IDPs, Devt Processes

Maiduguri — Speaker Borno State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Abdulkarim Lawan has assured that the N267 billion 2022 Appropriation Bill presented to the legislatures by Governor Babagana Umara Zulum last Tuesday would be speedily deliberated upon and passed in line with the constitutional provisions to guarantee reconstruction of destroyed infrastructures and smooth resettlement of millions of Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs.

Lawan, who disclosed this to Journalists in Maiduguri during an interview yesterday said the quick passage of the proposed budget would also encourage meaningful development at all levels.

He said the cordial relationship existing between the executives and the legislature, will ensure that the budget passed and presented to the governor for assent in the next three weeks.

He described the 2022 Appropriation Bill christened 'Budget of Hope for Post-Conflict Stability" as the best of its kind that would salvage Borno people from shackles of insecurity, poverty, unemployment and underdevelopment mostly caused by the over decade atrocities posed by insurgents.

"If you study this year's budget presented by His Excellency, Governor Babagana Zulum, it will interest you to know that the lion share was allocated to the Education sector with a sum of over N38 billion. This will lead to the construction of more classroom blocks, the purchase of instructional materials and improve the welfare of teachers across the state.

"The sum of over N30 billion was proposed to the finance sector, this will enable government to settle all the outstanding gratuities of pensioners and guarantee prompt payment of salaries, pensions and allowances of civil servants across the state.

"Other critical sector like the Ministry of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement was allocated the sum of N23.8 billion, while over N3 billion was allocated to the newly established Borno State Security Trust Fund (BSSTF). This present administration created the BSSTF as a Board to address security challenges bedevilling our state. This will provide funds for the acquisition and deployment of security equipment across the state.

"The health sector has also gotten a boost, as the Sum of N24,274,696,0000 billion was proposed, while the ministry of works got over N22 billion respectively among other sectors," Lawan stated.

He also said the House would take special focus on the security of the state in the 2022 budget, but added that this would be in consideration with the governor's focus and plans for the year ahead.

"It is visible to everyone in Borno that the government of the state has continued, doggedly, to put smiles on the faces of our people.

"It simply means we have been able to gather all we can irrespective of the revenue challenge in the projection we had for 2021," the Speaker said.

He applauded the governor for executing numerous people-oriented projects, and for maintaining a cordial relationship with the legislature which has led to transparency, accountability and good governance.

Lawan however called on the people of the state to continue to pray for total restoration of peace and give their maximum support to the present administration under the leadership of governor Zulum.