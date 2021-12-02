Nigeria: Kano Boat Mishap - Death Toll Rises to 29

THE death toll in Tuesday's boat mishap in Bagwai Local Government Area of Kano State has risen to 29.

The LG Information Officer, Tasiu Jibo Dawanau confirmed this to Vanguard, yesterday.

Dawanau said 22 out of the 29 persons were identified as indigenes of Badau village while seven others were travelers in the area, whose family members and relatives were yet to be identified.

He added that 22 persons have since been buried according to Islamic rites.

He said six persons, including the driver of the boat narrowly escaped from the capsized boat.

"It is speculated that about 47 persons boarded the boat. 29 persons lost their lives while six including the driver survived the incident. Some of the survivors, who include three women said they were yet to see their children. So, searching is still ongoing. The fisher men, local swimmers and others are still searching for the victims to see maybe some of the victims will come afloat the water," Dawanau said.

The boat was said to be conveying the travelers from Badau village to Bagwai town in Tofa LGA, for the Maulid ceremony when it went under.

It's a state tragedy - Ganduje

However, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has described the incident as a state tragedy.

Ganduje in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar said the incident happened due to overloading.

He said: "We learned that the passengers boarded the boat from Hayin Badau to Bagwai on their way to attend Maulud celebration in Tofa LGA, and there were about 50 people with some loads, which capsized because of overload. And most of them were Islamiyyah students.

"We pray to Allah to forgive and bless the souls of those who died and pray for a quick recovery of those who are in the hospital receiving medical attention."

"I urge boat operators to always take the issue of overload very seriously. They should know that they can still get profit without overloading their boats," he urged.

Reacting to the development, the Tijaniyya Youth Enlightenment Initiative of Nigeria through its National Publicity Secretary, Abubakar K/Naisa said it received the news with shock and pray for the deceased as well as quick recovery of persons rescued and hospitalized.