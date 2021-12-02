Cameroon: Football - Int'l Solidarity Tournament Begins Today

The contours of the second edition of the pre-season event was unveiled during a press conference held recently in Yaounde.

As from today December 1, 2021, the CAF Excellence Centre in Mbankomo will be animated by the official kick-off of the second edition of the International Solidarity Tournament. The contours of the pre-season tournament which runs till December 23, 2021 was unveiled during a press conference organised November 26, 2021 in Yaounde. Amongst other innovations of this year's event, the organising committee revealed that the number of elite teams have increased and U-20 clubs have been included.

The President of the organising committee, François Ngoumou revealed that last edition, eight elite clubs participated and this year, the number has rose to up till 13. "Instead of the U-17 clubs we had last year, for this edition we have about 12 U-20 clubs," he added.

The Secretary General of the organising committee, Bertrand Ndong talking on the practical modalities of this edition revealed that the 13 elite clubs will be divided into three groups; one of five and two of four. As for the U-20s, he indicated that the 12 teams will be divided into two poles. He equally spoke on the objectives of the International Solidarity Tournament and laid emphasis on the point that it is a pre-season tournament that will help clubs prepare for upcoming championships by analysing the teams and correcting mistakes.

The Treasurer of the organising committee, Daniel Fils Inject underlined that for this edition, the organisers will take care of the dressing of the eight elite clubs that participated in the tournament last season as well as those of the four semi-finalists of the U-20 slot.

Today December 1, 2021 the competition will be launched with three fixtures on the program. The U-20s will be opening the tournament with TAD Academy playing Best Talent from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The elite clubs will then follow with the AS Yafoot-Dragon and PWD-Renaissance clashes.