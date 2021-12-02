Cameroon: African Masters Athletics Championship - Cameroon Bags Four Gold Medals

Akamse Mbah Michel and Wamba Tio Coquet put up excellent performances during the competition that ended on Saturday November 27, 20221 in Nairobi.

The Cameroonian flag flew high in Nairobi, Kenya, as the 13th edition of the African Masters Athletics Championship rounded off at the Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday November 27, 2021. Organised by the African Masters Athletics Federation, the competition brought together athletes from the continent. The athletes competed in several disciplines in the track and field.

Two athletes represented Cameroon in the competition. They are Akamse Mbah Michel Didier and Wamba Tio Coquet. The Cameroonian flagbearers competed in five disciplines. These are 1,500m, 400m, 200m, 400m hurdles and the 10, 000m walk. It was an opportunity for lovers of athletics in Africa and the world to watch veteran athletes display talents in the different disciplines where they had excelled in the past. After six days of intense competition Akamse Mbah Michel Didier won three gold medals, in the 10,000m walk 200m and the 400m hurdles. Wamba Tio Jean Coquet won gold in the 400m race, silver in the 10,000m walk and bronze medal in the 1,500m. In all, Cameroon athletes bagged home six medals; four gold, one silver and one bronze.

The Cameroonian delegation was led by the President of the African Masters Athletics Federation, Léonie Paulet Etong. At the end of the competition, Leonie Etong expressed satisfaction with the performances of the two Cameroonian representatives. She said the experience got from Kenya will be applied in the upcoming Nkul-Nnam Masters Athletics half marathon race that will take place on December 11, 2021 in Yaounde. Kenya finished the competition on the top roll with 160 gold, 41 silver and seven bronze medals.