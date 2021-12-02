Cameroon: Fecafoot Presidential Elections - Players' Welfare As Denis Onana's Priority

This is one of the underlying objectives of his 10-point programme unveiled on November 29, 2021 during a presser in Yaounde.

Jules Denis Onana, one of the candidates vying for the post of the President of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) has expressed strong desire to improve on the welfare of players who are the major actors of football. This desire was revealed as he presented his 10-point programme in a press conference on November 29, 2021 in Yaounde. To achieve this objective, the candidate with campaign slogan "Back to the Essential" says as a former player he understands the problems of footballers and believes he has the magic wand to tackle them. "The first thing is the framework in which the player evolves. Detection, training and competition. Then, the good organization of the championships," the candidate states. He adds that, "Partnerships between clubs and decentralized territorial entities that will allow clubs to better understand their operating expenses are crucial. These entities will request (thanks to FECAFOOT) the provision of sports infrastructure". These infrastructures, he says, will be used and therefore maintained by the financial benefits resulting from the activities generated on the site. The players will be the first beneficiaries because the councils and the sponsors will follow the dynamics." "This is the demonstration of what we want to bring. Without inventing anything. Just by using the notoriety of a federation that will be transparent and open," he further opines.

In details, Jules Denis Onana's 10-point programme seeks to organise FECAFOOT and its leagues and wishes to improve on the relationship that exist between the federation and public authorities. The proper management of national teams and the technical development of football are an integral part of Jules Denis Onana's programme. Promoting youth football as well as the organisation and management of professional competitions and amateur football, female football are targets of the candidate. Jules Onana also desires to create ways of financing FECAFOOT and its leagues. These amongst others make up the candidate's agenda. The underlying objective of all these elements, Jules Denis Onana says, is to improve on the quality of Cameroon's football and make it more attractive.