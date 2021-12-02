Ghana: Regional Security Village for Techiman in Offing

Techiman — Plans are underway to construct a Regional Security Village (RSV) in Techiman, to accommodate all the security agencies in the region, the Regional Minister, Mr Kwaku Adu Gyan has disclosed.

"A committee of the police, military, Immigration, Fire service and the National Investigation Bureau (NIB) has been constituted for the initial consultations on the planning and development of the project," he added.

Mr Adu Gyan told the Ghanaian Times yesterday here in Techiman, the Bono East Regional capital, on the security situation of the region, adding that the Ministers of the Interior and the National Security were in support of the RSV.

He said the Bono East Region had enjoyed peace due to "dedication, commitment and professional manner" with which the security agencies tackled delicate issues to ensure peace and stability in the area.

The Regional Minister expressed appreciation to the National Security Minister, Mr Albert Kan Dapaah and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, for deploying 60 officers to beef up the security in the region.

He indicated that the joint efforts of the Operation Calm Life (OCL), the Anti - Robbery Squad (ARS) and the Counter-Terrorism Unit (CTU), had helped to drastically reduce armed robbery in the Eastern and North Western corridors of the region.

"Currently, police and military escort services are provided to traders and travelers from Ejura to Yeji, Atebubu through to Kwame Danso to Kajaji, Abease, and Prang. The safety of users of these routes is assured," Mr. Adu Gyan noted.

The Regional Minister thanked the Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCs) in these areas for taking care of the accommodation, fuel, food and other support services of the security agencies.

He was worried about chieftaincy disputes in some communities which posed security threats to the peace of the area, assuring that "we will continue to engage the Regional House of Chiefs, to accelerate the process of resolving them."

Mr Adu Gyan further indicated that the Bono East Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) was holding discussions with Nananom to release land for the revolving farm projects of the Prisons Service.

The Regional Minister implored residents of the region to live peacefully with the security agencies in the area, especially the OCL, ARS and the CTU saying that "ensuring peace and stability was a shared responsibility"

Mr Adu Gyan was grateful to traditional authorities, the media, Assembly Members, faith-based organisations, Departments and Agencies, residents and other stakeholders for contributing their quota to enhancing peace in the region.