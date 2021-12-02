Liberia: MoH to Conduct Mass Vaccination in 6 Counties

Liberia: The Ministry of Health is expected to conduct a mass vaccination exercise in six counties here.

The runs for 15 days, beginning December 4, 2021, and the targeted counties include Bong, Grand Bassa County, Margibi, Montserrado, Lofa, and Nimba, respectively.

As per the national housing and population census, the country's population for 2021 is projected at 455,521, therefore; Liberia wants to vaccinate between now to December 31, at least 40 percent of that number. This means that it has to vaccinate 10, 08,228 persons with at least over 500 thousand already vaccinated.

Speaking to reporting Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at the ministry of information special briefing, the minister of health Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah disclosed that the new Omicron variant is highly contagious, saying "People that have already recovered from other variant or covid can catch the Omicron variant again."

She says the ministry of health doesn't know a lot about the new variant yet, especially how Omicron infection will act on older people.

She explains that in order to know about the variant, DNC testing will be done and the National Public Health Institute of Liberia along with the ministry of health will collect samples and send them out of the country for testing, adding that maybe the test can be done here in Liberia.

The minister says to curtail the spread, the government has increased awareness and alertness at airports and ports of entry in the country.

"We will continue our testing upon arrival in the country and we are looking at those countries that have omicron identified and we will make sure that once you're coming from those countries, you are put in precautionary observation for one week so that you are treated according to Liberian standard."

Dr. Jallah discloses that some visitors entering the country have been tested, but hr result will not be made public until otherwise, assuring "We are watching all those who are coming in from other countries of concern."

World Health Organization Representative to Liberia, Dr. Clement Peter, notes that the Omicron variant is the same Covid, but with slight changes. He says the first change is the delta variant which was a virus of concern and now the Omicron variant which is a virus of serious concern.

Dr. Peter cautions that to prevent the Omicron variant, Liberians must maintain the public health and safety measures put in place by the ministry of health, including wearing masks, hand hygiene, and social-physical distancing. The second, he says is vaccination.

"To date in Africa only 5% of the population is fully vaccinated, I'm sure we have the childhood immunization in Liberia even if we came to the whole population, I was told that it's around 10%, the vaccine is available and they are free."

He continues that Liberians can fight Omicron by following up on preventive measures and increasing vaccination but not by fear, adding that the second is to increase surveillance.

"If we increase our vaccination and maintain our public health measure including our testing, these three elements can help keep us safe." The WHO boss advises.https://thenewdawnliberia.com/govt-declares-covid-19-treatment-units-empty/ Editing by Jonathan Browne