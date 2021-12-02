Central Africa: Boosting Sub-Regional Development - Digitalising African Ports As Priority

Authorities of ports in West and Central Africa started meeting in Douala from November 29.

Members of the Ports Management Association of West and Central Africa, AGPAOC, are currently meeting in Douala for their 41st general assembly. The general assembly to run from the 29 of November to December 3 is holding on the theme, "the digitalized port as a model of port efficiency". For three days, the members of AGPAOC are brainstorming on how to contribute to the improvement in the quality of services of port activities and services of members in order to promote sustainable socio-economic development within member countries and the sub region. They also have to come out with strategies on how to keep the sea safe and free from pirates and secured so as to attract more ships.

The president of the Ports Management Association of West and Central Africa Michael Achagwe Luguje urged members to do their best to reduce the time for goods and cargo while adding that digitalizing ports in West and Central Africa will enable them meet up with the competitive nature of their activity at the moment. He said it will go a long way to enable clients to build trust and ensure effectiveness of their activity. He reminded members that it was time they all put hands on deck to fight against piracy on the seas so as to attract clients.

The General Manager of the Douala Ports Authority Cyrus Ngo'o intimated that digitalization is an undeniable competitive advantage that allows for greater operational efficiency and increased attractiveness of ports. He said it was high time they work together in order to effectively face the challenges. Among these challenges, he went on, is the need for ports to adapt to new strategies of ship owners, characterized by the gigantism of ships, the reduction in the number of ship turn in ports, and the resulting significant increase in volume to be transported.

"It is undoubtedly to adapt to this new situation that several ports on the West African coast are aiming to position themselves as break bulk ports as well, by developing transshipment services, as well as "smart sports equipped with modern ship and cargo handling processes to ensure greater fluidity", Cyrus Ngo'o added. He also reminded members that they have to cooperate and share knowledge on best practices in port management and operations in order to deliver efficient and effective port services to their clients including ships and cargo owners, while maintaining the best culture of safe.