Cameroon: Secondary Education - FCFA 400 Billion for Quality Training

1 December 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Minister Nalova Lyonga while defending the draft budget on November 29, 2021, said it will be used for the realization of four programmes.

The Minister of Secondary Education, Prof. Nalova Lyonga, on November 29, 2021, defended the budgetary allocations of her Ministry for 2022 before the Finance and Budget Committee of the National Assembly. Projected at FCFA 400 billion 167 million as against FCFA 386 billion 954 million of 2021, that is an increase of 3.4 per cent in relative terms, the amount, she explained to committee members, will be used for the consolidation of four programmes. The said programmes, the Minister highlighted include; reinforcing access to secondary education to accommodate 70.65 per cent of students coming from basic education, providing quality education and life in schools, ensuring 35 new professional courses be introduced and six technical vocational high schools made operational, and governance and institutional support.

As for school equipment, Minister Nalova Lyonga explained to the Committee that a budget of FCFA 2.3 billion will be used to supply 24 schools with solar energy, reinforce 82 workshops with small teaching material kits, equip 80 classrooms with chairs and tables for teachers, and equip 140 workshops with small professional practice material kits.

On improving the quality of education and life in the school environment in the secondary education sub-sector, the Minister said, focus will be on the intensification of teacher training to improve the qualitative and quantitative coverage of curricula, organisation of official examination for the 2022 session, fight against violence and drug use in schools, and promoting excellence in schools amongst others. The continuation in the construction of projects, implementation of entrepreneurship programmes and the research will also be carried out.

