Rwanda: PDI Political Party Marks 30th Anniversary

1 December 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Liesse Niwe

The Ideal Democratic Party known for its French acronym PDI (Parti Démocrate Idéal) on Tuesday November 30, celebrated 30 years since its foundation in 1991.

Originally Parti Démocrate Islamique, the party changed its name in 2003, a move the president of the party Musa Fazil Harerimana attributed to the eradication of any form of discrimination in the country, including on religious basis, and a way forward to building the nation together.

"As a party we have always fought discrimination of any form, even in the post-Genocide government, where we condemned any form of injustice that was going on and we will continue to do so," said Harerimana, who is also the Deputy Speaker in charge of finance and administration.

Harerimana described the achievements of the party in the past thirty years, as "more than they had anticipated".

"We founded the party with the aim of promoting peace, equality and economic development, and we can say that by working together as a nation and with other political parties, we have achieved that and we are still doing more to even improve," he added.

He highlighted that the future plans of the party include engaging the youth in working towards the development of the country, and making sure that the country does not decline in the achievements it has made.

Salama Uwamurera, the party's coordinator in Western Province said that the party's plan includes having more women participating in the country's leadership as it has been one the party's pillars.

