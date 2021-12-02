Rwanda: Senators Implore Rwandan Diplomats to Lead the Fight Against Genocide Denial

Senators have called upon Rwandan embassies and diplomatic missions in various countries to put more effort in fighting the denial and minimisation of the Genocide against the Tutsi.

On Tuesday, November 30, the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, Cooperation and Security presented to the Upper House a report on the state of the effort to fight genocide denial which is most pervasive in foreign countries.

The report was compiled following discussions between committee members and officials at the foreign ministry.

Senator John Bonds Bideri, the Chairperson of the committee told the plenary that there is an increasing trend of the denial of genocide in foreign countries, where people are using social media and other IT platforms to propagate genocide denial and trivialisation, especially in Europe and North America.

Against such background, the committee's discussions with the ministry looked at the role of Rwandan embassies in fighting the vices in foreign countries, the hindrances faced in the process, and what can be done for better results.

The committee members highlighted the good work done so far, where for example, some foreign countries have set up monuments in honour of the Genocide victims among others, in addition to promulgating laws that punish genocide deniers - for instance France and Belgium.

However, they highlighted challenges that still exist, including the shortage of translated books and other documents that provide true information about the genocide.

Other challenges cited include increased usage of social media to spread genocide ideology by people based in foreign countries, and the unfortunate fact that a very large number of countries do not have laws that punish genocide denial.

Reacting to the report, Senator Cyprien Niyomugabo said genocide denial and minimization in foreign countries is "something worth of attention," as he suggested that efforts should be put in translating books and documents that tell the true story of the preparation and perpetration of the genocide.

These, he said, should be availed in various foreign languages so that people who do not speak Kinyarwanda can read.

"Many of our books and documents are written in Kinyarwanda. There is need for universities and individual academics to translate them to various languages," he said.

He also talked about the need to sensitize and train the youth in regard to how they can use information technology to counter those that deny the genocide via such channels.

"Our youth in foreign countries need to get this knowledge, so that when they see someone denying and minimizing the genocide against the Tutsi or spreading its ideology, they can know how to engage in this war. It is a battle that requires everyone's effort," he said.

Senator Laetitia Nyinawamwiza also weighed in on the translation of books, saying that for the start, the senate should translate a report it complied last year concerning the state of genocide denial and minimisation in foreign countries, so that it can be sent to embassies for Rwandans to read and evaluate themselves.

"The embassies can put it in their libraries. Rwandans who visit the embassies can read it for themselves and look at how the situation stands so that they either be happy or sad about this," she said.

Concerning a certain proposal that an employee can hired by the embassy for the specific task of dealing with genocide-related issues, Nyinawamwiza said it should not be done this way, but rather, the available staff should share these responsibilities among themselves.

"We are not going to build ministries there. These are just embassies. I think they (available staff) can share these responsibilities, and other officials in the country can assist them," she said.

Senator Juvenal Nkusi also added his voice about the use of technology, saying there is need to build capacity and synergies between embassies and all Rwandans so that they come together in the activity of fighting genocide denial in the respective foreign countries.

The senate resolved that government should give the necessary support to the embassies as they look to increase their efforts in fighting genocide denial and minimsation, but also called upon the embassies themselves to do more in regard to the cause.