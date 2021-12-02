Zimbabwe: Us Hails Zim's Covid-19 Response

The United States has commended Zimbabwe for its thorough and effective response to Covid-19, saying the country is in a strong position to win the war against the pandemic which has seen new variants emerging.

Chargé d'Affaires at the US embassy in Harare, Mr Thomas Hastings, also said Zimbabwe was on track to meet the UNAIDS 2030 goals.

"When the Covid-19 pandemic arrived on the scene two years ago, Governments all over the world had to react.

"The Government of Zimbabwe has done quite well, particularly compared with the rest of Africa in vaccinating its population.

"It's one of the countries to vaccinate a large part of its population in a relatively short period. This is the Government of Zimbabwe's own efforts and it also builds upon the partnership we have had in strengthening the health sector here over many years," said Mr Hastings.

"Unfortunately, as we know it is not finished yet. The emergence of a new variant causes concern. It illustrates the importance of getting vaccinated and it illustrates the importance of partnerships globally because we are all affected by this disease and we will all be affected by this new variant.

We must work together to mobilise an effective response."

International organisations and other countries have praised the country's leadership for the way it has directed the fight against the pandemic. Zimbabwe remained on track to achieve its health targets despite fears over the new Omicron variant discovered in South Africa.

"We do believe Zimbabwe is on track to meet the UNAIDS 2030 goals. Covid-19 is a much newer disease which is still presenting newer challenges, but we have confidence that the Government of Zimbabwe is effectively confronting Covid-19 and is in a good position to address the current situation."

Mr Hastings said the partnership between the US and Zimbabwe in the fight against HIV/AIDS went back 18 years to the very beginning of the US President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) which was established in 2003.

"Zimbabwe is very close to achieving the control of HIV/AIDS by the year 2030 which is the UNAIDS goal."

He was speaking after presiding over the appreciation of 12 local PEPFAR heroes who have made a significant impact in the response to HIV and helped put Zimbabwe on the path towards epidemic control.

Mr Hastings said the 12 were model citizens adding: "These individuals have gone above and beyond their routine jobs and have shown commitment, passion and courage in serving Zimbabwe's communities. PEPFAR heroes inspire us all to work towards an AIDS-free generation."