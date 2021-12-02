Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Politburo Members Reshuffled

ZANU PF First Secretary President Mnangagwa yesterday reshuffled Politburo members, with Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa being appointed as the party's Secretary for Information and First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa becoming the Secretary for Environment and Tourism.

She was previously the deputy Secretary.

Cde Mike Bimha is now the revolutionary party's Political Commissar, taking over on a substantive basis from Cde Patrick Chinamasa who reverts to his position as Secretary for Economic Affairs. Dr Bimha will be deputised by Cde Lillian Zemura.

The First Lady takes over from Cde Prisca Mupfumira.

Cde Mutsvangwa, who is also the War Veterans chairman, was the Secretary for Science and Technology before his latest appointment and is taking over from the late national hero Cde Simon Khaya Moyo.

Cde Monica Mutsvangwa, who is also the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services has been appointed as the Deputy Secretary for Transport and Social Welfare.

Committee member Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi has been elevated to the position of Secretary for Science and Technology. Cde Josiah Hungwe who was the Secretary for Production and Labour is now a senior member in the Politburo, while Cde Kenneth Musanhi takes over the reins as the new Secretary for Production and Labour.

Cde Judith Ncube was also appointed as a Politburo member with immediate effect representing Bulawayo province.

Cdes Frederick Shava, Omega Hungwe and Oliver Chidawu have been appointed as Committee members in the Politburo with immediate effect.

Cde Monica Mavhunga is now the deputy Secretary for Education in the Politburo, while Cde Alice Dube has also been appointed to the Politburo, replacing Cde Cain Mathema who is unwell.

Addressing the media at a post-Politburo meeting at the party headquarters in Harare last night, outgoing acting Secretary for Information and Publicity Dr Bimha who was flanked by the new Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Mutsvangwa and the department's director Tafadzwa Mugwadi announced the appointments.

Cde Mutsvangwa thanked President Mnangagwa for appointing him as the spokesperson of the party.

"It's a big task and I will try my best to discharge my duties to the best of my abilities," said Cde Mutsvangwa.

Meanwhile, Cde Bimha said the party's provincial elections are expected to be held before Christmas as party of the ongoing restructuring exercise.