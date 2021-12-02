South Africa: Shell Argues a Successful Interdict Will Be Detrimental to It and the Country, Claims No Evidence of Environmental Harm

1 December 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tembile Sgqolana

Lawyers argue in the hope of preventing Shell from conducting a seismic survey off the Wild Coast to explore for oil and gas.

In the Makhanda High Court on Wednesday, advocate Willie Duminy, representing the Border Deep Sea Angling Association, Kei Mouth Ski Boat Club, Natural Justice and Greenpeace Africa, argued that the approved Environmental Management Programme (EMPr) for the seismic survey makes it clear that the survey should not be undertaken during December unless that cannot be avoided, and that Shell had not established that conducting it now was unavoidable.

Duminy was arguing during the heads of argument in the urgent interim interdict hearing between the four environmental and human rights groups and the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment, Shell and Impact Africa.

Duminy argued that the necessary mitigation measures had not been taken -- in particular, many fishing organisations were not informed of the survey as the EMPr required, and there was no evidence of any attempt to identify and inform potential interested and affected parties.

Duminy said the applicants had demonstrated a strong case for review.

"They have also demonstrated the prospect of substantial harm to the receiving environment,...

