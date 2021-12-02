Nigeria Records One Death, 52 New Covid-19 Infections Wednesday

2 December 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mariam Ileyemi

<i>The centre added that the latest figure of confirmed cases has increased Nigeria's infection toll to 214,270.</sub>

On Wednesday, Nigeria recorded an additional fatality from the coronavirus pandemic and 52 infections across six states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The <a target="_blank" href="https://ncdc.gov.ng/">Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)</a>, disclosed this on its Facebook page late Wednesday night, noting that the country's fatality toll from the disease now stands at 2,978.

The centre added that the latest figure of confirmed cases has increased Nigeria's infection toll to 214,270.

It also noted that 207,312 people have been treated and discharged nationwide since the outbreak of the pandemic almost two years ago.

The centre, however, failed to specify if the new Omicron variant was among the latest infections recorded in the country.

Breakdown

The breakdown of the COVID-19 data revealed that Lagos, the epicentre of the disease, reported 29 cases.

The FCT followed on the log with 12 cases, while Kaduna and Bauchi States reported four and three cases respectively.

Kano State also reported two cases, while Ogun and Oyo States in the South-west reported a single case each.

Omicron variant

Nigeria on Wednesday joined the growing number of countries that have recorded the first cases of the Omicron variant also known as B.1.1.529 lineage.

The <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/498392-omicron-dont-panic-covid-19-vaccines-still-effective-ncdc-tells-nigerians.html">NCDC</a> announced this in a statement signed by the Director-General, Ifedayo Adetifa, on Wednesday morning.

The centre said the two cases of the variant were discovered through "genomic sequencing."

It later clarified that three cases were confirmed and not two.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X