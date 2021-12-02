Nigeria Records One Death, 52 New Covid-19 Infections Wednesday

<i>The centre added that the latest figure of confirmed cases has increased Nigeria's infection toll to 214,270.</sub>

On Wednesday, Nigeria recorded an additional fatality from the coronavirus pandemic and 52 infections across six states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The <a target="_blank" href="https://ncdc.gov.ng/">Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)</a>, disclosed this on its Facebook page late Wednesday night, noting that the country's fatality toll from the disease now stands at 2,978.

The centre added that the latest figure of confirmed cases has increased Nigeria's infection toll to 214,270.

It also noted that 207,312 people have been treated and discharged nationwide since the outbreak of the pandemic almost two years ago.

The centre, however, failed to specify if the new Omicron variant was among the latest infections recorded in the country.

Breakdown

The breakdown of the COVID-19 data revealed that Lagos, the epicentre of the disease, reported 29 cases.

The FCT followed on the log with 12 cases, while Kaduna and Bauchi States reported four and three cases respectively.

Kano State also reported two cases, while Ogun and Oyo States in the South-west reported a single case each.

Omicron variant

Nigeria on Wednesday joined the growing number of countries that have recorded the first cases of the Omicron variant also known as B.1.1.529 lineage.

The <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/498392-omicron-dont-panic-covid-19-vaccines-still-effective-ncdc-tells-nigerians.html">NCDC</a> announced this in a statement signed by the Director-General, Ifedayo Adetifa, on Wednesday morning.

The centre said the two cases of the variant were discovered through "genomic sequencing."

It later clarified that three cases were confirmed and not two.