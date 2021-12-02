Rwanda: AS Kigali Maintain Winning Streak as Bugesera's Poor Form Continues

At the Stade Bugesera in Nyamata, the patchy form of Bugesera FC continued as they were held to a goalless draw at home by Rutsiro.

Also in Kigali, playmaker Muhadjiri Hakizimana's only strike was enough as Police FC pipped Marines FC by a lone goal to nil.

Elsewhere in the border town of Rusizi, Espoir FC were held to a 2-2 draw by visiting Rayon Sports. Cameroon attacker Wily Onana and Clement Niyigena were the scorers whereas Fred Muhozi netted a brace.

Idrissa Dagnogo missed a penalty for the home side.

At the Umuganda Stadium, Etincelles' poor form continued as they lost 2-0 to Kiyovu Sports. Abedi Bigirimana and Eric Ngendahimana were the goal scorers.

AS Kigali maintained their top spot on the league log with a 2-1 away victory over Gicumbi. Ernest Sugira and Ramadahan Niyibizi netted for the away side whereas Axel Iradukunda got the consolation for Gicumbi.

Meanwhile at the Ngoma Stadium in Eastern Province, Nigerian import Samuel Chukwudi scored the only goal as a resurgent Etoile de l'est pipped Gasogi United by a lone goal.

Gorilla FC also lost 2-1 to Musanze FC at the Ubworoherane Stadium on Tuesday.

Nigerian attacker Johnson Adeshola Adeaga scored for Gorilla whereas Ben Ocen and Heritier Lulihoshi also netted for the home team.