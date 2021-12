The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has commended its Executive Board member for International Relations, Peter Kahn, on the success of his boxer, George 'Ferocious' Kambosos.

Kahn manages Kambosos whose win over favoured American, Teofimo Lopez in their unified lightweight bout (WBA, IBFand WBO) over the weekend sent shockwaves down the spine of boxing lovers and confirmed him as the new champion in the three divisions.