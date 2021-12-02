Ghana: Dr Rock, Best FM Sweep Sports Honours At WEBA

Enterprising sports journalist, MrDesmond Agyemangof Best FM in Tarkwa in the Western Region was adjudged Sports Show Host of the Year at the recently held Wassaman Entertainment and Business Awards (WEBA).

Koranteng, popularly known as 'Dr Rock' and his team from Best FM swept the top gong in the sports category of the third edition of the awards aimed at honouring personalities from Wassa in areas including Sports, Entertainment and Business.

Trinity FM's 'Machoman' emerged the Local and Foreign Sports Presenter of the Year.

Best FM again grabbed the Best Sports Station award while the Best Radio Programmme of the Year award went to Ixman of Best FM; Frimpong Manso of Fact FM won the Morning Show Host of the Year with Nana Kay of Pure FM winning the News Reporter of the Year.

Nana AfiaAdepa of Green Gold FM won the Newscaster of the Year, Sir Levels of Velvet Beam FM grabbed the Radio Personality of the Year, Justoo of Fact FM was named the Radio Disc Joker (DJ) and the Event DJ went to DJ Shakur.

Other awardees were, Prince Zion (Social Media Influencer of the Year), Best Photographer went to Gideon Baidoo, Naacy of Alltunezgh emerged the Blogger of the Year and Walcott went home with the Graphic Designer of the Year.

In the entertainment category, Musical Vyrus of Fact FM won the Drive Time Show Host of the Year, Gospel programme went to DJ Lord of Owass FM, Sparklyn of Trinity FM took home the Best Mid-morning Show Host and Waibe of Owass FM also emerged the Entertainment Show Host of the Year.

Other winners were, Owass FM as the Best Entertainment Radio Station and the Most Outstanding Female Personality of the Year went to Naomi Afriyie of Trinity FM.

Award-winning Hiplife Artiste Fameye, grabbed the Artiste of Year, New Artiste went to Kyn Troy, Vincent Nyarko and JoojoEshun were named Gospel Song and Gospel Artiste of the Year.

Highlife song went to FiifiLattex, NafKassi emerged the Highlife Artiste of the Year, Morris and David won the Best Collaboration with Vinsag and Ant-Man named Reggae-Dancehall Song and Artiste of the Year, respectively.

In the Business category, Maxwell Nana Aquasi and Isaac Mensah Gyebing won the Most Influential and Young innovative Entrepreneur of the Year.