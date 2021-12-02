Egypt: Industry Minister - Spain Strategic Economic Partner to Egypt

1 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Trade and Industry Nivine Gamea said Wednesday Spain is a strategic partner to Egypt in the economic, trade and investment domains as Egyptian-Spanish ties are witnessing an unprecedented leap, especially in light of the two countries' political leadership support.

Addressing the Egyptian-Spanish Businessmen Forum, the minister said Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and his accompanying high-level delegation's current visit to Egypt aims at boosting bilateral cooperation ties in the various spheres.

The forum kicked off earlier in the day under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli and his Spanish counterpart.

Gamea reviewed the government's economic reform efforts over the past years that were reflected in international financing institutions ratings of Egypt's stable credit outlook.

Taking part in the gathering are a number of Egyptian and Spanish officials, representatives of Egyptian-Spanish companies and Spanish ambassador in Cairo Ramon Gil-Casares.

The event is co-organized by the Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Federation of Egyptian Chamber of Commerce (FECC).

