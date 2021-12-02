Egypt: Sisi - Spain Key Partner of Egypt

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi said Spain is a main partner of Egypt, noting cooperation between the two countries through the joint ministerial forum.

During a joint press conference with the Spanish prime minister following their talks at Ittihadiya Palace here Wednesday, President Sisi said his talks with Pedro Sánchez reflected a common vision on means of enhancing bilateral relations in all domains.

The president said they asserted the need to increase trade exchange through giving Egyptian exports the opportunity to enter the Spanish markets.

The talks also covered boosting Spanish tourism to Egypt particularly to Luxor, Aswan, Sharm El Sheikh and other destinations in addition to the precautionary measures Egypt has taken against Covid-19, President Sisi said.

MENA