Ghana: Prudential Life Partners 2 Others to Launch Campaign

Prudential Life Insurance Ghana, one of the leading life insurers in the country, has partnered with Prudence Foundation, the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), and the Didier Drogba Foundation to launch the Safe Steps National Road Safety campaign.

To be launched on November 12, 2021, in Accra, the campaign is a series of 60-second public service announcement videos and educational posters featuring Safe Steps Road Safety Africa Ambassador Didier Drogba who advises on key road safety topics, namely drink driving, distracted driving, seat belts, speed limits, motorcycles, and pedestrians.

Provisional figures show that 25,152 vehicles were involved in road accidents across the country in 2020 alone, out of which 2,589 deaths were reported.

The National Road Safety Authority has consequently rolled out a 'Stay Alive' campaign, compelling road users to be more conscious of their decisions as motorists and pedestrians.

International football star Didier Drogba, in a speech, read on his behalf, said "Many of us no doubt know someone who has been affected by a road incident. Unlike many global issues, a lot of the solutions around road safety are readily available, and more importantly, it affects us all and we all have a role to play."

The Director-General of the National Road Safety Authority, Ing. May Obiri-Yeboah, added, "Ensuring safety and protecting lives on the road is a shared responsibility. Prudential Life's Safe Steps Campaign has shown the way for effective partnership with the corporate world."

Also in attendance was the Deputy Minister of Transport, Mr. Frederick Obeng Adom, as well as key officials from the National Road Safety Authority, the Ministry of Roads and Highways, and the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate of the Ghana Police.