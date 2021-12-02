Ghana: Olympics Take Hearts to Court... Over Awako's Registration

Wonder Club, Accra Great Olympics has commenced a legal process against city rivals, Accra Hearts of Oak over the registration of player Gladson Awako by the Phobians.

Among Olympics (Plaintiff) claims was an Order for the reversal and/or cancellation of the purported transfer of Awako from Olympics to Hearts (Defendants).

The latest action followed Hearts failure to cause the return of the player to Olympics after what the AGOSU fraternity viewed as breach of the contract between the two clubs for the registration of the player.

Olympics feel hard done by the decision of the player to start training with the Defendants, fully aware of the contractual breaches.

In Olympics' suit served on the Phobians, they claimed Awako was registered as a player by the club under a two-year contract with an option to renew at the election of the Plaintiff.

It said following interest shown by Hearts and other clubs in the player, the club opened discussion on a possible transfer that led to an agreement dated August 12, 2021 entered between the two clubs.

The agreement, according to the Statement of Claim, allowed the transfer of the player from Olympics to Hearts at an amount of GH¢100,000.

It said an amount of GH¢50,000 was to be paid to Olympics upon execution of the agreement, i.e. on or before August 12, 2021, with the remainder to be paid on or before October 2, 2021.

According to the agreement, should the defendant fail to make the second payment (remainder) on or before the stipulated date, the contract shall be terminated, player remains with Olympics and any monies paid shall be forfeited.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Legal Affairs Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It is the case of Olympics that Hearts failed to abide by the terms contained in the parties' agreement and necessary to effect the transfer of the player.

The Plaintiff argues that by the default of the Defendant, player Gladson Awako remains a player of the Plaintiff and the monies paid by the Defendant remain forfeited."

But following the termination of the parties' agreement, the Defendant has refused to cause Awako's return to his former club.

Olympics also feels disrespected by interviews granted by Hearts Chief Executive Officer (CEO), declaring the player was theirs and bragging about their grip of the knowledge of football administration.

It said Olympics subsequently wrote to Hearts on October 7, 2021, notifying the breach and the consequences which Hearts responded to with a letter dated October 21, 2021, two days before the closure of the transfer window.

The Plaintiff has, therefore, sought a declaration from the court that Hearts has breached the terms of its August 12, 2021 contract with Olympics, resulting in the termination of the agreement.

It is also seeking an Order that the Defendant pays general damages to the Plaintiff for breach of contract and for the reversal or cancellation of the purported transfer of the player.