Ghana: Metwi a Mentwa Road Safety Campaign Launched in Accra

As part of efforts to prevent drink-driving and promoting road safety in the country, a campaign dubbed "Metwi a Mentwa" (literally meaning If I drink I won't drive), has been launched in Accra.

The programme seeks to sensitise drivers on the dangers of drink-driving.

The campaign is under the auspices of Pernod Ricard(PRG) Ghana, producers of wines and alcoholic drinks in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service, Street Sense Organisation(SSO) and the National Road Safety Authority(NRSA).

The Managing Director of PRG, Mr Sola Oke, launching the programme in Accra yesterday said drink-driving has been identified as a major risk factor for road traffic crashes.

He said "Metwi a Mentwa" programme was a pillar of United Nations'Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 3, thus ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being for all ages.

The Managing Director said from January to September this year data from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department has revealed that 2,126 commuters have been killed in road crashes.

Mr Oke said the company was committed in fighting alcohol misuse.

The Commanding Officer of the Central Motor Traffic and Transport Unit, Deputy Commissioner of Police(DCOP) Martin Ayih, urged drivers to pledge not to drive under the influence of alcohol and other substances such as narcotic drugs.

He said the use of such substances impairs vision and thinking.

DCOP Ayih stressed the need to ensure that lives and properties were saved.

He urged drivers to abide by the road safety regulations, adding that offenders would be arrested and prosecuted.

The National Coordinator for SSO, Mr Sampson Oddoye, said 80 per cent of road accidents were as a result of bad behaviour on the part of some drivers.

He said road accidents affect the socio-economic development of every country.

"We all owe it a duty to protect precious lives and property on the roads during this Christmas and beyond,"he added.

A representative of the NRSC, Mr Felix Owusu, said the Authority had launched 'Stay Alive' campaign to ensure road crashes were reduced by 30 per cent during the yuletide.

He urged drivers not to be distracted with mobile phones and other gadgets when driving.

Mr Owusu urged pedestrians to use designated areas when crossing the roads.

The Secretary of the Neoplan Station, Alhassan Donkoh on behalf of the drivers commended the PRG for the initiative.

He said most people who die as a result of road crashes are bread winners and their death affects families.

As part of the programme, fliers with road safety measures were distributed to drivers.