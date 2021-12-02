Ghana: Hearts Leave for JS Saoura Clash

1 December 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Linus Siaw Nartey

Accra Hearts of Oak will today leave for Algeria to honour the second leg of their final CAF Confederations Cup play-offs with Algerian counterparts JS Saoura.

The team comprises 23 players, 10 technical and management members are expected to arrive in Algeria on Friday to begin preparations for the clash on Sunday.

The Phobians inflicted a 2-0 win over the Algerians in the first leg match in Accra and will be eager to replicate that performance on Sunday at the 20 Aout 1955 Stadium in Bechar at 4 pm.

Coach Samuel Boadu who spoke to the media after his side's victory in Accra on Sunday admitted his charges were wasteful but remained optimistic of qualifying to the group stage of the competition.

Midfielder Salifu Ibrahim remains a doubt for the clash after he picked up a knock in the first leg.

Below is the list of players making the trip: Goalkeepers: Richard Attah, Richard Baidoo, Richmond Ayi.

Defenders: Larry Sumaila, Fatawu Mohammed, William Denkyi, Mohammed Alhassan, Robert Addo Sowah, RaddyOvouka, NuruSulley.

Midfielders: Caleb Amankwah, Emmanuel Nettey, Frederick AnsahBotchway, Salim Adams, Enoch Asubonteng, Salifu Ibrahim, SurajSeidu.

Forwards: Daniel BarniehAfriyie, Kofi Kordzi, Patrick Razak, Isaac Mensah, Victor Aidoo, AgyenimBoateng.

