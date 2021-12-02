Ghana Muslim Mission Inaugurates Tuba Branch

The Ghana Muslim Mission (GMM) on Sunday inaugurated an 18-member Executive and Council of Elders for the Tuba Community, in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, with a call on them to implement the mission's national strategic plan of Action.

The plan of action of the GMM is anchored on membership drive, development and welfare of Imams, education and entrepreneurial skills training, youth development and leadership, finance and business development.

Sheikh Ahmed Adjetey Adjei, Deputy Greater Accra Regional Imam, swore in the 18-member executive which has Abdulsalam Commey as Chairman, and the Imams are Yusif Okine and Zulkanain Mohammed.

Those present included the National Chairman, Sheikh Dr Amin Bonsu, and Babalami Abu Sadat, former Member of Parliament for Awutu-Senya Constituency in the Central Region.

The GMM was formed in Accra at independence to mobilise the Muslims to embrace secular education by giving the Ghanaian Muslim national identity and integrate Islam and Muslims into the governance and administrative structures of the country.

"We bear witness that the dreams of our founders have come true in Ghana today where Islam has its rightful place in the governance of the country," Alhaji Ibrahim Wiredu, the Eastern Regional Vice Chairman of GMM, told the congregation.

Speaking on the "Ghana Muslim Mission- The Journey so far," said the mission had been contributing to national development, having established GMM College of Education at Beposo in the Ashanti Region, 120 basic schools, hundreds of Mosques for communities across the country, provided portable water to some needy communities and entrepreneurial skills to make members self-employed.

He said the College of Education, established in 2019 to complement government's efforts, and affiliated to the Appiah Menkah University of Skills training and Entrepreneurial Development, was in dire need of funding to sustain it because it was yet under government subvention.

Alhaji Wiredu urged the membership of the mission to contribute to the GH₵ 500,000 target set to fund the school, adding that so far, GH₵ 59,390 had been contributed to the fund.

Sheikh Dr Bonsu urged the College of Education Funding Committee to intensify efforts at mobilising funds from members to sustain the College, and also urged members to guard against the influence of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans gender, Queer, Intersex (LGBTQI+).