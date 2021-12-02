Ghana: Hearts, NLA Sign Gh¢1mpact

Accra Hearts of Oak has signed a GH¢1m deal with the National Lottery Authority (NLA) in Accra on Monday.

The partnership according to the Director-General of NLA, Mr. Samuel Awukuwillcover the 2021/22 football season.

Signing the partnership on Monday, Mr. Awuku hoped the partnership - the second in nearly a fortnight after signing a similar pact with Hearts rivals, Asante Kotoko - would grow bigger.

Mr. Awuku hoped that the decision to sponsor two rival clubs would bring about the common dream of a stronger and united Ghana because football moves beyond just passion; it can break social and political barriers.

Hearts Board Member, Mr. Vincent Sowah Odotei thanked the NLA and charged the club's supporters to patronize products of the NLA.

Mr. Odotei said he was confident that NLA will get a lot of value from this partnership; one that would make NLA desire to be the club's headline sponsors.