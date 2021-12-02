Ghana: Hearts, NLA Sign Gh¢1mpact

1 December 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raymond Ackumey

Accra Hearts of Oak has signed a GH¢1m deal with the National Lottery Authority (NLA) in Accra on Monday.

The partnership according to the Director-General of NLA, Mr. Samuel Awukuwillcover the 2021/22 football season.

Signing the partnership on Monday, Mr. Awuku hoped the partnership - the second in nearly a fortnight after signing a similar pact with Hearts rivals, Asante Kotoko - would grow bigger.

Mr. Awuku hoped that the decision to sponsor two rival clubs would bring about the common dream of a stronger and united Ghana because football moves beyond just passion; it can break social and political barriers.

Hearts Board Member, Mr. Vincent Sowah Odotei thanked the NLA and charged the club's supporters to patronize products of the NLA.

Mr. Odotei said he was confident that NLA will get a lot of value from this partnership; one that would make NLA desire to be the club's headline sponsors.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X