Zimbabwe: 'Civil Servants' Welfare Paramount'... . . . but Rotten Apples Working With Foreigners Won't Be Tolerated

THE Government will continue providing non-monetised incentives to its workers and constantly improve their salaries as they are the vital cog in the implementation of the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

However, it will not tolerate a few rotten apples working with foreign nations to destabilise the country.

Commissioning, 13 buses and 30 service vehicles for the Public Service Commission (PSC) at Morris Depot in Harare yesterday, the President said incentives remain available for civil servants and these include a sustainable transportation system and houses and the recently introduced Government Employees Mutual Savings Fund as the New Dispensation strives to improve the plight of civil servants who are vital cogs in the journey towards Vision 2030, to become an upper middle class economy.

"My Government is constantly channelling resources towards improving the conditions of service for our public sector workers. The workers are indeed the most important resource that facilitates the implementation of the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS-1); as we work towards a prosperous and empowered upper middle income society by 2030'.

"Indeed, the Government's commitment to better the plight of its workforce is demonstrated by the recent award of United States dollar bonuses extended to civil servants. Ensuring a motivated, well looked after and productive workforce, which delivers quality and efficient service, remains a key priority of my Government".

In 2019, President Mnangagwa commissioned 25 buses for the PSC, and in 2020, 33 more buses were commissioned and this year his Government has added 13 more buses to the fleet with plans afoot for the acquisition of 100 more.

Altogether, the Government has acquired 108 buses directly for its employees, which are part of the 500 national fleet that has been acquired under the public transporter Zupco, saving both rural and urban areas.

"In addition to the buses, the vehicles we are commissioning today (yesterday) add to the already existing fleet of the Public Service Commission buses and will be distributed to the provinces to enhance service delivery across the length and breadth of our nation. The vehicles will further facilitate the monitoring and evaluation of Government programmes and projects," he said.

The commissioning of the latest fleet of buses is yet another milestone achieved by the Second Republic as it reforms the PSC and takes on board the welfare of its employees.

"Government will continue to provide the much needed non-monetised benefits to civil servants in the form of subsidised transport and to spur enhanced service delivery to our citizenry. Indeed, a sustainable transport model is a critical instrument for enhanced public service delivery," the President said.

He, however, said it is disheartening that at a time when the Government was doing everything it can to improve the welfare of its employees, there are some unions who are supping with the devil to destabilise the nation.

"Regrettably, while as an employer, the Government is implementing all these measures, it is disheartening that some employees, as has now been revealed, are working with foreign Governments to undermine workplace harmony as well as national peace and security.

"Fortunately, my Government has the requisite capacity to ensure workplace harmony and guarantee national peace and security," said the President.

Last week a junior British junior officer exposed his country's machinations aided by some teachers' unions to try and destabilise Zimbabwe.

The errant behaviour of some organisations aside, the President saluted Government workers and Zimbabweans at large for their patience in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic and other socio-economic challenges.

"I want to take this opportunity to thank all patriotic, committed and loyal Government workers for the patience that they have shown in the face of various socio-economic challenges, including the Covid-19 pandemic, which has wreaked havoc on a global scale.

"I applaud you for remaining resolute and for wholeheartedly serving our great nation. Let us continue on this path guided by our mantra that; 'Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo'."