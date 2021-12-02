Zimbabwe: Zku Cancel Trip to South Africa

THE ZIMBABWE Karate Union have cancelled their trip to South Africa, for the Kyokushin Karate tournament in Pretoria, due to the tightened lockdown measures, announced on Tuesday.

The team have been preparing under the guidance of Tawanda Mufundisi, George Mutambu and ZKU technical director, Kumbirai Musinami.

ZKU president, Steve Charandura, said with the lockdown measures, which have been tightened to deal with the threat of the fourth wave of Covid-19, meant they could not send the team.

Among the measures put in place, all returning residents are required to undergo PCR testing, and quarantine at their cost, even with a negative PCR test.

"Our guys were prepared to go and fight after this long lay-off due to Covid," said Charandura.

"Unfortunately, it has caught up with us again.

"If we go to South Africa, when we come back, there is need for quarantining, it's something that we cannot afford.

"We cannot also risk the health of our athletes and officials.

"We thought we could send, at least 10 athletes, who would win us medals but, unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond our control, we can't.

"We have to abide by, and adhere to the regulations and requirements, put in place to minimise the surge of the coronavirus."

The ZKU cater for full contact styles and they have been inactive, for some time, due to the pandemic.

But, since the resumption of sport, their members have been training, in preparation, for the upcoming events.

Recently, IKO Nakamura Kyokushinkaikan karate held a grading ceremony at their dojo in Kambuzuma.

Charandura said they were now considering to have a local event, so that their athletes can have some form of competition, before the end of year.

"However, we are now planning on having a local event but it also depends on the situation, because it may be affected with coronavirus, as well.

"Our athletes are very hungry to compete, and to participate, and they have been training to an extent that they can compete at any level.

"We are going to consult with local authorities because already we have another tournament we want to hold on December 11, for the novice, the juniors.

"But, we have not yet been given the go-ahead.

"So, we don't know if we will get the go-ahead or it will be affected by Covid as well. "As karatekas, we are ready to compete, we are ready to start taking action, so we are just waiting.

"We have been inactive for too long," Charandura said.